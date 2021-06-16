BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 68.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Shoe Carnival by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $70.69. The stock has a market cap of $935.42 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.