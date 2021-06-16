BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $272,000 Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXPE opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.42 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97. The company has a market cap of $624.04 million, a PE ratio of -16.92 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXPE. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

