BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 82,973 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 87.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SNDX stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $923.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a current ratio of 11.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.98.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,645.68% and a negative return on equity of 45.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,300 shares in the company, valued at $610,963. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

