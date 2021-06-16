BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,856 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 79,639 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 137,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.91.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

