BOOM Reaches One Day Volume of $1.24 Million (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, BOOM has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00060540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00022037 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00765988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.67 or 0.00083744 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.44 or 0.07695398 BTC.

BOOM Profile

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,793,781 coins and its circulating supply is 778,763,049 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

