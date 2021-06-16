Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Set at C$41.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Boralex (TSE:BLX) received a C$41.00 target price from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.20.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE:BLX traded up C$1.53 on Wednesday, reaching C$39.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,014. Boralex has a 52-week low of C$28.55 and a 52-week high of C$56.70. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.