Boralex (TSE:BLX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Tudor Pickering

Boralex (TSE:BLX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$41.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BLX. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.55.

Shares of BLX stock traded up C$1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$39.35. The company had a trading volume of 414,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,078. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 311.63. Boralex has a fifty-two week low of C$28.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.04 billion and a PE ratio of 84.51.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$206.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

