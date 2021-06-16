Boson Protocol Market Cap Tops $21.43 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00002088 BTC on exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.43 million and approximately $614,224.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Boson Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00434120 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003652 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00017900 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.01099073 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000175 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000381 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (CRYPTO:BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,439,566 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

