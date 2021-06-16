Botty Investors LLC Cuts Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Botty Investors LLC decreased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 33.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,250 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. FMR LLC raised its position in Mplx by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,054,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mplx by 122.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Mplx by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 246.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 309.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 310,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 234,700 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 68,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,921. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $15.05 and a 1-year high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.13.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.60) earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.70%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

