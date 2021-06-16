Botty Investors LLC Purchases 2,340 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,416,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,519,000 after buying an additional 100,755 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,095,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after buying an additional 24,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

NASDAQ SNY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.23. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Sanofi’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.