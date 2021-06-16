Botty Investors LLC Purchases 2,370 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Botty Investors LLC grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth $91,906,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,748,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,745 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth $40,851,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 734.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,373,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,798,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,719 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STORE Capital stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.57. 21,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $36.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

Several research firms have commented on STOR. Raymond James boosted their target price on STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist upped their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.82.

STORE Capital Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

