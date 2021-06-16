Botty Investors LLC Purchases 5,902 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 244.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGDM. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $323,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

SGDM stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $31.43. 19,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,378. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $39.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.78.

