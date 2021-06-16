Botty Investors LLC Sells 4,250 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Botty Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.8% of Botty Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Botty Investors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,280,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,908,000 after buying an additional 254,063 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 223,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.2% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 96,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,054 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.17. 741,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.11.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

