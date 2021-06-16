Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys 365 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of S&P Global worth $65,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $395.22. 19,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,855. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $303.50 and a 1 year high of $399.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $381.05. The company has a market cap of $95.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

