Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 46.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 727,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,036,000 after acquiring an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in AT&T by 14.3% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 115,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,487 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 16.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 145,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 62.7% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

T traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 314,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,976,426. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.36. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a PE ratio of -83.54, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

