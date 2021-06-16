Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. decreased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,316,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,773,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,000 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $271,499,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in DocuSign by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,447,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,885,000 after buying an additional 698,316 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,927,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,445,000 after buying an additional 511,088 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $1.51 on Wednesday, hitting $251.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,740. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.92, a PEG ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.13. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.18 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,635 shares of company stock worth $12,558,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

