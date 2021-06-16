Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.31.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after purchasing an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,528,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,366,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.67. 35,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

