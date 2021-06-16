Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.31.
BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th.
In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,399. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BYD stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.67. 35,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,337. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.