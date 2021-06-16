Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 846 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $82.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,859. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

