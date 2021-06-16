Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.77.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. 264,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,532,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 4,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $362,683.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,440,599.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,821 shares of company stock valued at $14,801,766 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

