Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,046 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,000. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 4.6% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

COST stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.72. 34,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $295.40 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $168.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.