Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $40,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EXAS traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.14. 14,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,750. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.52. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Zacks Investment Research raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

