Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at B. Riley

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th.

NYSE BHR opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.18. The stock has a market cap of $315.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.92.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 33.64% and a negative net margin of 48.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHR. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 820.3% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,700 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 186.0% during the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,394,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after purchasing an additional 907,119 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $4,489,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 222.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 252,671 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 986,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 244,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

