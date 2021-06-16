Brent Frei Sells 49,900 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $3,250,486.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at $169,726,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $3,200,889.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $64.00 on Wednesday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Smartsheet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.