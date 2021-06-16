Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 30.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 713,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,343,000 after acquiring an additional 168,037 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after acquiring an additional 286,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,665.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSM. William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $91.24 on Wednesday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.06.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

