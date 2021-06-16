Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 34,582 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,582 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FBHS opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $114.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $1,964,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,826 shares of company stock worth $3,609,873 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

