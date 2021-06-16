Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,668 shares in the company, valued at $23,920,120.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,149.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,129 shares of company stock worth $21,152,412. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $164,000. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EAT traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.45. 31,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,851. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,894.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.87. Brinker International has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

