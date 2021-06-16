Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75 billion-6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.60 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $528.00 price target (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $491.38.

AVGO stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $469.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,251. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $302.77 and a twelve month high of $495.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $461.21. The firm has a market cap of $191.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

