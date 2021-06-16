Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

BWEN traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,928. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $85.97 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadwind will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Wagner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,430. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

