Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830,000.00

Brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to report $830,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $660,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $290,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $3.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 million to $3.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.00 million, with estimates ranging from $11.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRBP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,097,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,293,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $266.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,103,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 427.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,961,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210,722 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 3,697.6% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,162,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 2,105,097 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,396,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,691,000 after buying an additional 1,346,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 593.1% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 964,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 825,000 shares during the period. 35.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

