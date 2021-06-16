Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) to Announce -$0.12 EPS

Analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KIN. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KIN traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.21. 643,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,812. The company has a current ratio of 12.07, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.97 million, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.09.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

