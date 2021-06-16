Brokerages Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $272.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on MRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. The stock had a trading volume of 20,419,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,804,498. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $744,525.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,192,595 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth $1,883,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,411,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 25.8% during the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,196,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,503,000 after acquiring an additional 304,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Oil (MRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.