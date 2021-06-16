Brokerages Anticipate NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Announce $0.95 EPS

Brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to announce earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NetApp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. NetApp reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetApp will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NetApp.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.37.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $83.67. 36,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,830,849. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. NetApp’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetApp (NTAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.