Brokerages Anticipate Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) will post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Workhorse Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.16). Workhorse Group reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group will report full year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($1.46). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Workhorse Group.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 127.42% and a negative net margin of 3,032.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million.

WKHS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.19.

NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $15.03. 459,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,134,199. The company has a current ratio of 26.63, a quick ratio of 24.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Workhorse Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.53 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50.

In related news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Workhorse Group by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Workhorse Group by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

