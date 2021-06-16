Brokerages Expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.87 Million

Brokerages expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce $103.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.74 million. BRP Group reported sales of $51.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $515.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $498.72 million to $525.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $711.22 million, with estimates ranging from $624.91 million to $759.42 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BRP Group.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of BRP Group stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.38. 234,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,681. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $33.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

