Brokerages Expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) to post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.33. Bruker posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.18.

Bruker stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, reaching $73.99. 1,708,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,978. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. Bruker has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $75.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Bruker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 5.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bruker by 14.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bruker by 128.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

