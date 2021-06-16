Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.28. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

COLL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 197,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $800.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.