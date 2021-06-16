Brokerages Expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the lowest is $0.28. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 24.52%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $159,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,072.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

COLL stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. The company had a trading volume of 197,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The company has a market cap of $800.13 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.02.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

