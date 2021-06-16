Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to post sales of $66.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.10 million to $66.20 million. Culp posted sales of $47.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year sales of $286.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $286.76 million to $286.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $301.10 million, with estimates ranging from $296.90 million to $305.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of CULP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. 38,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,588. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.21. Culp has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Culp by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Culp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 40,648 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

