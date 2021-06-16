Brokerages Expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.02). Fortress Biotech reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIO. Dawson James boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

FBIO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.56. 40,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,684. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $346.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 158,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 80,432 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fortress Biotech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 100,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.18% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

