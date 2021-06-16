Brokerages Expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mueller Water Products’ earnings. Mueller Water Products posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mueller Water Products.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 7.56%. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 93,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,191 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after buying an additional 376,281 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,975. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $15.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

