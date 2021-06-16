Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will announce earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Q2’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.02. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

NYSE QTWO traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $101.43. 6,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,959. Q2 has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,401.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Q2 by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares during the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

