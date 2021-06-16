Brokerages Expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to report sales of $4.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.06 billion and the highest is $4.14 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 96.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $14.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.43 billion to $15.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $14.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,125,417.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $1,268,813.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 224.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,311. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

