Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will report sales of $103.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $102.50 million to $103.57 million. Townsquare Media reported sales of $74.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $397.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $397.31 million to $397.87 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $437.75 million, with estimates ranging from $431.45 million to $444.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.12 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 37.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 817,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter valued at $3,325,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,820,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,390,000. Institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

TSQ stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 69,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.39.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

