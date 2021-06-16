Brokerages Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Price Target at $31.57

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.57.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AU. HSBC raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at $24,905,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AU traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.58. 66,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,584. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64. AngloGold Ashanti has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.58.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates ten operations and three projects in eight countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

