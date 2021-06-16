Brokerages Set Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Price Target at $39.00

Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several analysts recently commented on COVTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Covestro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.43. Covestro has a twelve month low of $18.44 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.4705 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. Covestro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

