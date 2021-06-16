Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price at $155.73

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $155.73.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.15. 3,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -537.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.94. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EEFT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

