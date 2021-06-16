Brokerages Set National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Price Target at $71.00

Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 32.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 1.3% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 10.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NGG traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.47. 283,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.50. National Grid has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $68.49.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $2.2812 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 8%. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.32%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

