Brokerages Set PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Target Price at $149.23

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

PEP stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.08. 382,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,218. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $128.05 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

