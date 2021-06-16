Brokerages Set RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Price Target at $426.09

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $426.09.

RNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $367.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.23, for a total value of $1,341,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 165,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,285,820.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $781,680.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,713 shares of company stock worth $12,851,740 in the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 86.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG traded up $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.42. 850,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,077.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.04. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $229.00 and a 12-month high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.43 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RingCentral will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

