Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Target Price at $448.22

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $448.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,027 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,101. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after buying an additional 1,075,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,743,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.23. 2,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.22 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

