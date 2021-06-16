Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pentair plc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pentair in a report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pentair’s FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

NYSE:PNR opened at $67.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.01 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $2,153,350.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at $750,012.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at $99,205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Pentair by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,124,000 after buying an additional 761,328 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Pentair by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,921,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,749,000 after buying an additional 741,309 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Pentair by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,656,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,014,000 after acquiring an additional 556,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 730,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,554,000 after acquiring an additional 400,626 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

